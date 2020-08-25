Home  >  News

Intel officers killed by police in June were tracking Sulu suicide bombers: army chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2020 10:13 PM

The Philippine military said two female suicide bombers were behind the deadly blasts that rocked Sulu province on Monday. The bombers were apparently being tracked by the army intelligence officers gunned down by police back in June.

The country's police chief supported the military's call for martial law in Sulu following Monday's blasts, a call the provincial governor rejected. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2020
