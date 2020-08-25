Home  >  News

After laying down recommendations, Duterte tells Robredo not to add fuel to the fire

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2020 10:03 PM

An irked President Rodrigo Duterte told Vice-President Leni Robredo to stop adding fuel to the fire after she slammed the apparent lack of leadership in the country's pandemic response. 

The chief executive claims, such remarks will just destroy government. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2020
 
