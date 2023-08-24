Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Saan makakabili ng P38/kilo bigas

Posted at Aug 24 2023 08:40 PM | Updated as of Aug 24 2023 08:54 PM

Kaya pang magbenta ng P38 kada kilo ng bigas sa merkado pero hindi ito mangyayari sa lahat ng pamilihan. 

Ayon kay Rowena Sadicon, founder at lead convenor ng Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement, ang pagbaba ng presyo ng bigas ay boluntaryong ginagawa ng ilang stakeholders ng kanilang grupo. 

"Hindi talaga lahat ng palengke...Hindi naman po lahat kaya," aniya. 

Dagdag niya, hindi lang sa Commonwealth Market inialok ang P38/kilo na bigas. Kahapon, nagbenta din ng P38/kg ng bigas sa isang barangay sa Marikina. 

Inialok din ang murang bigas sa Bulacan at sa mga rice mill. 

Ang P38/kilo na bigas ay aabot lang hanggang Setyembre. 

