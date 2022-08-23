Home > News Senate begins probe into sugar importation mess ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2022 01:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine senators opened their probe into a controversial sugar importation order that has been disowned by the presidential palace. A sugar regulator who has since resigned claimed to have acted in good faith in approving the order, but one group which endorsed the order said it was duped into doing so. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight SRA Sugar Regulatory Administration Senate sugar sugar import sugar supply /video/news/08/24/22/parts-of-metro-manila-flooded-due-to-storm-florita/news/08/24/22/more-rain-expected-as-storm-florita-heads-over-west-ph-sea/video/news/08/24/22/ilocos-norte-fisherfolk-evacuate-amid-storm-threat/video/news/08/24/22/over-100-families-evacuate-in-cagayan-due-to-storm-florita/entertainment/08/24/22/jo-koy-keep-doors-open-to-successful-filipinos