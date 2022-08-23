Home  >  News

Senate begins probe into sugar importation mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 01:00 AM

Philippine senators opened their probe into a controversial sugar importation order that has been disowned by the presidential palace.

A sugar regulator who has since resigned claimed to have acted in good faith in approving the order, but one group which endorsed the order said it was duped into doing so. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022
