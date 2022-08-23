Home > News Parts of Metro Manila flooded due to storm Florita ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2022 12:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The second day of in-person classes in Metro Manila was disrupted by heavy rainfall brought by Severe Tropical Storm Florita. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC FloritaPH Metro Manila class suspension flooding weather /news/08/24/22/more-rain-expected-as-storm-florita-heads-over-west-ph-sea/video/news/08/24/22/ilocos-norte-fisherfolk-evacuate-amid-storm-threat/video/news/08/24/22/over-100-families-evacuate-in-cagayan-due-to-storm-florita/entertainment/08/24/22/jo-koy-keep-doors-open-to-successful-filipinos/news/08/23/22/mga-pamilya-sa-paligid-ng-marikina-river-maagang-lumikas