Home  >  News

ANC

Parts of Metro Manila flooded due to storm Florita

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 12:53 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The second day of in-person classes in Metro Manila was disrupted by heavy rainfall brought by Severe Tropical Storm Florita. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   FloritaPH   Metro Manila   class suspension   flooding   weather  