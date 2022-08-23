Home  >  News

ANC

Over 100 families evacuate in Cagayan due to storm Florita

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 12:20 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 3 over several areas, including Cagayan province, due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita.

Floods in Cagayan forced over a hundred families to flee their homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Cagayan   FloritaPH   Florita   flooding   Cagayan floods   evacuation  