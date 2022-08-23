Home > News Over 100 families evacuate in Cagayan due to storm Florita ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2022 12:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 3 over several areas, including Cagayan province, due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita. Floods in Cagayan forced over a hundred families to flee their homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC Cagayan FloritaPH Florita flooding Cagayan floods evacuation /entertainment/08/24/22/raven-sean-of-beach-bros-make-magazine-cover-debut/entertainment/08/24/22/look-donny-belle-gear-up-for-big-dome-concert/video/business/08/24/22/ph-shares-fall-below-6700-amid-profit-taking/video/news/08/24/22/senate-begins-probe-into-sugar-importation-mess/video/news/08/24/22/parts-of-metro-manila-flooded-due-to-storm-florita