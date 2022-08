Floods caused by Florita now subsiding: NDRRMC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Flooding caused by severe tropical storm Florita has started to subside in many parts of the country, the country’s top disaster response agency said Wednesday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal told ANC that they received reports of 30 flooding incidents from Regions 1, 2, and 5.

“But a lot of these flooding incidents have already subsided, out of the 30, we have 20 fully subsided flooding incidents, 4 currently receding flooding incidents, and 6 active flooding situation,” she said.

Timbal also said seven roads and seven bridges are currently not passable in the country.

“Some have been closed for precautionary measures since number 1, the area must have been prone to landslides, or there is current flooding in the area.”