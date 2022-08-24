Home  >  News

DTI tatawad sa hirit na P4 taas-presyo ng tinapay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 08:15 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tatawad ang Department of Trade and Industry sa hirit na P4 dagdag-singil ng mga panadero sa Pinoy tasty at Pinoy pandesal. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 24 Agosto 2022. 
Read More:  Price Patrol   Pinoy Tasty   Pinoy Pandesal   bread   tinapay   asukal   consumer   konsyumer   Philbaking   price patrol  