Home  >  News

PhilHealth urged to review, withdraw new circular on claims payment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 10:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine state insurer PhilHealth is urged to withdraw an order which suspends payments to hospitals with allegedly questionable claims for COVID-19 treatments. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   Philippine Health Insurance Corp.   PhilHealth payments   COVID-19 treatments  