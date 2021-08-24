Home > News PhilHealth urged to review, withdraw new circular on claims payment ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 24 2021 10:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine state insurer PhilHealth is urged to withdraw an order which suspends payments to hospitals with allegedly questionable claims for COVID-19 treatments. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, PhilHealth, Read More: ANC The World Tonight PhilHealth Philippine Health Insurance Corp. PhilHealth payments COVID-19 treatments /sports/08/25/21/hidilyn-olympians-success-inspires-ph-ice-skaters/spotlight/08/25/21/pfizer-moderna-effectiveness-dropped-amid-delta-study/business/08/25/21/manufacturing-export-sectors-ng-bansa-lumago/entertainment/08/25/21/rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-dies-aged-80/news/08/25/21/duque-health-worker-benefits-maibibigay-sa-deadline