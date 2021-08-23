Home  >  News

PH logs highest ever daily COVID-19 cases at 18,332

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 12:01 AM

New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached a new all-time high at over 18,000.

A health official believes the community transmission of the Delta variant may have already been observed in two regions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2021
