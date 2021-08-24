Home  >  News

PDP-Laban faction says Duterte agreed to run for vice president in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 09:56 PM

A faction of the Philippines' dominant political party claims President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be their vice-presidential bet in 2022.

The declaration is swiftly met with criticisms from several lawmakers. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2021
 
