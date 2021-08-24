Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Chairman Greco Belgica said Tuesday he had received requests for lenient investigation in exchange for support for him in the 2022 elections.

Belgica is among 20 individuals that President Rodrigo Duterte's party, the PDP-Laban, is vetting for its Senate slate next year.

"Ang tanging epekto lang po nito ay iyong mga taong naiimbestigahan ko ay nagpapasabi at nagpapalapit na tutulungan daw nila ako sa eleksiyon," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The only effect of this is the people I am investigating are relaying messages they will help me in the elections.)

"Hindi naman nasasabi sa akin nang diretsahan. Pero sabi ko, huwag ninyong sasabihin sa akin iyan dahil isasama ko sa report ko iyan."

(It was not told directly to me, but I said don't say that to me because I would include that in my report.)

While Belgica did not name who was behind the supposed offer, he assured the public, "Ito po ang tatrabahuin ko, dito po ako magiging tapat."

(This is what I will work on, I will be honest here.)