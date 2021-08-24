Home  >  News

More health workers test positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 10:21 PM

Staff shortages hit Philippine hospitals as more health workers come down with COVID-19.

The health department is proposing a quick fix for vaccinated health workers exposed to COVID-19 patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2021
