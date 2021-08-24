Home  >  News

Buntis na tinanggihan sa clinic, tinulungang paanakin ng ilang taga-MMDA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 08:00 PM

Isang buntis na tinanggihan umano ng barangay at lying-in clinic ang tinulungang paanakin ng mga tauhan ng MMDA Roadside Emergency Unit sa parking lot ng ahensiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Agosto 2021 
