Eksperto: Kaso ng COVID-19 asahang tataas pa sa mga susunod na linggo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 07:11 PM

Posibleng sumipa sa 20,000 kada araw ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga susunod na araw o linggo, ayon sa OCTA Research Group. Ayon sa datos, dumarami na rin ang naitatalang namamatay dahil sa virus. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Agosto 2021

