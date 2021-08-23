Home  >  News

Hospitals threaten to 'disengage' from PhilHealth amid suspension of payments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 12:09 AM

The Philippine state health insurer defended its temporary suspension of payments to health care providers with allegedly questionable claims.

That's despite the threat of some hospital groups to disengage from PhilHealth due to its unpaid debts. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2021
