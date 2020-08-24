Home  >  News

UP researchers say PH close to 'flattening' COVID-19 curve

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2020 11:41 PM

The Philippines' COVID-19 infection tally has surpassed 194,000 after more than 4,000 cases were announced on Monday. Researchers from the University of the Philippines, however, believe the country is close to flattening the coronavirus curve. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2020
 
