DOH ‘supportive’ of Pinoy-made virus safety gear: spox

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Department of Health said Monday it was “supportive” of Philippine-made safety gear against the novel coronavirus, following criticism on the government’s supposed reliance on imported equipment.

“There are no preferences as to country. We are very much supportive of our local suppliers,” Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC.

The DOH is tasked with preparing the technical specifications of the safety gear based on the World Health Organization and other internationally recognized standards. However, it is the budget department’s procurement service which sources the personal protective equipment (PPE), said Vergeire.

The body continues to buy majority of safety gear from abroad, the Confederation of Philippine Manufacturers of PPE said, as quoted by a report this weekend.

A bill that gives President Rodrigo Duterte powers to realign funds for the pandemic allots P3 billion for the procurement of PPE, with preference for those made in the Philippines, Senate Committee on Finance chairman Sonny Angara said Sunday.

“Hopefully, with this law, we can already accommodate the production of our local suppliers,” said Vergeire.

ANC, Aug. 24, 2020