DOH claims no more coronavirus validation backlog

The Department of Health said Monday it had cleared its backlog in the validation of its of coronavirus cases.

"We do not have any validation backlog anymore because within 24 hours of the data being submitted to us, we immediately validate and we are able to bring it out and report it at once the following day," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC.

The DOH's validation of data from testing laboratories, hospital and local governments led to the removal of more than 4,000 duplicate cases from its tally of infections, she said.

"Sometimes, when we try to validate, there would be those tagged as deaths, but they are still active and alive; those tagged as recovered, but they would have died already," said Vergeire.

"We are now better able to clean our data because since we’ve started creating this data management unit."

The 4,000 duplicate cases were validated from June to August and their removal from the tally was stated in the DOH's daily case bulletins, said the official.

"We have always been transparent… We correct our numbers and it is being reported the following day, so our numbers are accurate," Vergeire said.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 2,378 additional COVID-19 cases, the lowest one-day spike for new cases since July 29.

This brought up the total infections to 189,601, of which 55,236 were active cases.

ANC, Aug. 24, 2020