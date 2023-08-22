Villar on price of rice: 'Wala pa namang shortage, ba't tumataas na?'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Senator Cynthia Villar, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, believes that the price increase of rice may be due to artificial shortage.

In a media interview on Tuesday, August 22, Villar said the country has always had a steady supply of rice. Asked where the "artificial increase" may be stemming from, Villar claimed that rice millers, traders, and the private sector are "one and the same."