Villar on price of rice: 'Wala pa namang shortage, ba't tumataas na?'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 23 2023 01:03 AM

Senator Cynthia Villar, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, believes that the price increase of rice may be due to artificial shortage.

In a media interview on Tuesday, August 22, Villar said the country has always had a steady supply of rice.

Asked where the "artificial increase" may be stemming from, Villar claimed that rice millers, traders, and the private sector are "one and the same."

FULL STORY: Villar believes price increase of rice due to 'artificial' shortage

agriculture, rice

Cynthia Villar
rice price
agriculture