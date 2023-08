Robin Padilla defends Rodrigo Duterte: 'Hindi niya ibebenta ang Pilipinas'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Robin Padilla came to the defense of former President Rodrigo Duterte in a Senate manifestation on Wednesday, August 23, in relation to China's claim that the Philippines had agreed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

"Hindi po niya kailanman ibebenta ang Pilipinas," Padilla said of Duterte, emphasizing that the former chief executive had no such talks with China on the topic. "Hindi po kailanman siya magiging traydor."

Padilla's brief speech in support of Duterte came after the camps of former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo denied committing to China the removal BRP Sierra Madre from the contested waters.