Religious symbols pinatatanggal sa public school classrooms

Posted at Aug 23 2023 08:49 PM

Nagpaalala ang Department of Education na panatilihing non-sectarian o walang kinikilingang relihiyon ang mga pampublikong paaralan. Kabilang dito ang pagtatanggal ng ano mang religious symbols tulad ng crucifix sa loob ng classroom at ang paggamit ng mga panalangin na hindi eksklusibo sa isang relihiyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Agosto 2023. 

