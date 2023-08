Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) released on Tuesday, August 22, videos of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels appearing to block the path of a Philippine ship in the West Philippine Sea.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea earlier said that CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels attempted to "block, harass and interfere" the Philippines' resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

Despite these harassment, the task force said the Philippines completed the mission to bring essential provisions to troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, with the help of PCG and Philippine Navy boats.

(Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard)