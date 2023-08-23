Persona non grata: Mayroon bang parusa?

Watch more on iWantTFC

Idineklarang persona non grata si drag artist Pura Luka Vega sa iba't ibang lugar dahil sa kanyang pagkanta ng "Ama Namin" habang nakasuot ng damit ni Kristo.

Pero ano nga ba ang ibig sabihin ng persona non grata? May parusa ba ito?

Ayon kay Atty. Ma. Soledad Derequito-Mawis, dean ng Lyceum of the Philippines College of Law, ang salitang persona non grata ay salitang Latin na ang ibig sabihin ay "unwelcome person."

Sa kontekstong international relations, maaaring hindi papasukin ng bansa ang isang tao na persona non grata.

Para naman kay Pura Luka Vega, ang pagiging persona non grata ay hindi balakid para siya'y makapasok sa isang siyudad. Hindi rin siya maaaring arestuhin dahil hindi naman siya gumawa ng krimen.

"Ang epekto lang ay mayroon siyang ginawang hindi tama. Hindi siya welcome...They are merely expressing a sentiment that is not binding."

Maaari ding humingi ng tawad si Pura Luka Vega para matanggal ang deklarasyon.

Courtesy of TeleRadyo