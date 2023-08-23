More cops deployed to secure Negros Oriental brgy, SK polls

Watch more on iWantTFC

More police officers have been deployed to Negros Oriental to secure the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

This, after it was declared an area of concern following the murder of Gov. Roel Degamo inside his own home last March.

Police Colonel Ronan Claraval, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office director, said an additional 100 police officers from the Police Regional Office will help secure the filing of certificates of candidacy starting Monday, with focus on Dumaguete, Bais, Tanjay and Sibulan.