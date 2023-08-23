Home  >  News

Marcos Jr., top gov't officials attend wake of late migrant workers Sec. Ople

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2023 11:25 PM

Philippine government officials and foreign diplomats paid their last respects to the late migrant workers secretary Susan Ople. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2023
