Huli sa CCTV: 6 na lalaki, nangholdap sa restaurant sa Imus, Cavite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2023 05:17 PM

Sapul sa CCTV ang pambibiktima ng 6 na holdaper sa mga naghahapunan sa isang restaurant sa Imus, Cavite noong Lunes, Agosto 21, ng gabi.

Bukod sa P15,000 na kita ng kainan, tinangay rin ng mga suspek ang gamit ng mga customer sa loob ng establisimyento.

Sa huling ulat ng mga awtoridad, 1 sa 6 na lalaki ang naaresto na at patuloy pa rin ang kanilang pagtugis sa iba pang salarin.

