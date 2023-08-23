Home  >  News

Makabayan bloc files resolution to probe China's claims PH vowed to remove BRP Sierra Madre

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2023 10:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A proposed congressional inquiry on whether the Philippines promised to remove its navy outpost from the Ayungin Shoal.

The probe was requested amid China's repeated attempts to disrupt resupply missions to the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BRP Sierra Madre   West Philippine Sea   Ayungin Shoal   China   Philippine Navy  