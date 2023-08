Envoy warns vs intrusions in Philippine cyberspace

Watch more on iWantTFC

China has penetrated Philippine cyberspace, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez warned Wednesday, saying smear campaigns are being used to divide Filipinos.

"Definitely ang cyberspace natin na penetrate na. Maraming pumapasok na pekeng impormasyon and possible means of surveillance," Romualdez said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Itong mga nakakapasok sa ating sistema, isa lang ang suspek diyan," he added.

Romualdez said the Department of Foreign Affairs was one of the departments whose systems might have been breached after DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo's visit to Hanoi was allegedly leaked. During the visit, a staged demonstration to voice out Manila's alleged opposition to Vietnam militarization in the South China Sea was conducted.

The envoy warned technology now is so advanced that communication systems can be shut down remotely by hackers.

Romualdez urged Filipinos to be on guard and report suspicious content to the Department of National Defense and National Security Office.

He said several allies have urged the Philippines to resist Chinese intrusions in the West Philippine Sea or risk losing the territory to Beijing.

"Matagal na ang pasensya natin sa West Philippine Sea at ginawa natin ang lahat ng pwedeng gawin para iwasan ang gulo sa China," he said.

He added: "Kung hindi tayo gagalaw, mawawala sa atin ang bayan dahil atras tayo nang atras. . There might come a time na wala na tayong maaatrasan."

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo