Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard denied Wednesday claims made by the Chinese Coast Guard that it only allowed a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on humanitarian grounds.

"That is not true that they just allowed the supply boats to enter Ayungin Shoal...They are lying when they said they are extending humanitarian consideration," Commodore Jay Tarriela, Coast Guard spokesman on the West Philippine Sea, said in an ANC Dateline Philippines interview.

Tarriela said 4 Chinese Coast Guard vessels, including one that came from Sabina Shoal, and 4 Chinese militia boats tried to block Philippine Coast Guard and supply boats from entering Ayungin Shoal.

"They made sure we would have a hard time. Coast Guard skippers and supply boats were able to outmaneuver those Chinese vessels that were blocking the entrance of Ayungin Shoal," he said.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea earlier said that CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels attempted to "block, harass and interfere" the Philippines' resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite these harassment, the task force said the Philippines completed the mission to bring essential provisions to troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, with the help of PCG and Philippine Navy boats.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era ship, which has been grounded in 1999 at Ayungin Shoal, serves as the country's outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

The shoal is located in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

Manila has rejected claims by the Chinese government that it had agreed to remove the vessel from the disputed shoal.