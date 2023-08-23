Bilibid officials might be behind prisoner's escape: senator

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine senator doubts the claim of a recaptured Bilibid inmate on how he managed to escape.

Michael Catarroja fled the national penitentiary on July 7. Initially, he claimed he escaped the maximum security compound by copying the security stamp for jail visitors.

He later changed his story and said he clung under a garbage truck until he got out of the facility.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said he does not believe Catarroja's claim, saying he might be in cahoots with jail officials.

"Medyo hindi kapani-paniwala yung sinabi ni Cataroja. Mahirap lumabas sa Bilibid. May mga nasa likod nito. Inamin niya na may mga kausap siya na tatakas. Inamin niya na may mga nakatakas din, yung iba bumalik, 'yung iba pinatay na. Marami siyang inamin," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Umamin siya sa hearing na may kausap siya na sabay-sabay silang tatakas, 'yung iba nakabalik na. Siguro ito, bumalik 'yung mga kasama pero siya hindi pa nauwi kaya naalarma 'yung nasa loob. Baka may pick-up point kung saan susunduin pero hindi siya bumalik."

At least 15 Bureau of Corrections officials have been linked to the prison break.

ANC Dateline Philippines, August 23, 2023