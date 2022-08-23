4 people injured due to storm Florita: Tuguegarao doctor

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City treated 4 people who sustained injuries due to the effects of severe tropical storm Florita, a doctor said Tuesday.

"Apat po silang pasyente na naitakbo. Maliban diyan wala na po tayong nadagdag na pasyente," said Dr. Glenn Matthew Baggao, the hospital's medical director.

(There were 4 patients rushed to the hospital. Aside from that, no additional patient was brought here.)

Baggao told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that a 28-year-old resident wanted to save their carabao but fell and was injured. The victim was brought to the emergency room and will undergo surgery, he said.

Another patient, sustained lacerations after a tree branch fell. A 10-year-old child was also injured due to a falling tree branch, the doctor said. The fourth patient, also a child, suffered a fractured hand.

Baggao added that patients on the hospital's first floor were evacuated following floods due to Florita's intense rains and winds. But no hospital staff was injured, he said.

"Naramdaman namin 'yung sobrang lakas na ulan, sobrang lakas ng hangin, na kung saan po ang ating ospital ay binaha," he said.

"Binaha po 'yung buong first floor ng ating hospital na kung saan naka-confine 'yung ating mga pasyente dahil nandito po 'yung ating wards."

(We've experienced intense rains and winds, and our hospital was flooded. The hospital's entire first floor, where patients were confined, was flooded.)

Florita slightly weakened on Tuesday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said as it retained tropical cyclone warning signals in dozens of Luzon areas.

—TeleRadyo, August 23, 2022