Proposed P5.024-T 2022 budget submitted to PH Congress

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 11:58 PM

The Philippines' biggest proposed budget yet is now up for congressional review.

Lawmakers are expected to intensely scrutinize the government's spending plan, which an advocacy group believes fails to adequately address the COVID-19 pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 23, 2021
 
