Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Health workers tinaningan ang DOH sa pagbibigay ng naantalang benepisyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2021 08:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nag-umpisa na ngayong Lunes ang countdown ng mga health worker sa pangako ng DOH na babayaran ang kanilang mga naantalang benepisyo sa loob ng 10 araw. Kung hindi ito matutupad, may nakaambang malaking protesta na maaaring humantong daw sa mass resignation ng mga hospital staff. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 23 Agosto 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   health workers   healthcare workers   pandemya   pandemic   COVID-19   benefits  