2 Fil-Ams attacked in separate incidents in New York

MANILA - Two Filipino-Americans were attacked in two separate incidents in New York.

Miguel Braganza, stage actor and director, was hit on the head with a gun during an attempted robbery. One of the suspects, he said, yelled out a racial slur.

Three days after the attack on Braganza, Potri Ranka Manis was attacked after offering a face mask to a couple on the subway.

No one has been arrested on either attacks.