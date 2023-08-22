Home > News Ukrainian envoy hopes Philippines will join declaration condemning Russia's war ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2023 03:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ukrainian envoy Denys Mykhailiuk on Tuesday said he hopes the Philippines will join the Crimea platform summit declaration condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The declaration will also support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine in the face of Russia's war, the envoy said. Ukraine hails 'historic' decision to provide F-16 jets UN condemns 'heinous' Russian attack on Ukraine city center — ANC, August 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC Headstart Read More: Ukrainian envoy Denys Mykhailiuk Crimea platform summit declaration Crimea Ukraine Russia /business/08/22/23/dbm-warns-govt-agencies-that-underspend/entertainment/08/22/23/korean-director-threatened-to-leave-fan-meet-kristel-reveals/business/08/22/23/cebu-offers-piso-fare-to-vietnamese-city/spotlight/08/22/23/how-the-covid-pandemic-changed-the-travel-industry/news/08/22/23/town-in-palawan-declares-chinese-envoy-persona-non-grata