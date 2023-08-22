Home  >  News

Ukrainian envoy hopes Philippines will join declaration condemning Russia's war

Posted at Aug 22 2023 03:34 PM

Ukrainian envoy Denys Mykhailiuk on Tuesday said he hopes the Philippines will join the Crimea platform summit declaration condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The declaration will also support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine in the face of Russia's war, the envoy said.

