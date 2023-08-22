Home  >  News

Senate probes killing of Navotas teen over mistaken identity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 10:52 PM

Philippine lawmakers cited two policemen in contempt during a Senate inquiry into the allegedly wrongful death of a Navotas City teenager. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023
