Pangamba sa patuloy na pagtaas ng bigas, bilihin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 06:45 AM | Updated as of Aug 22 2023 07:22 AM

Kasabay ng muling pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas, nanawagan si nanay Manilyn Galopo kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na pagtuunan ng pansin ang pagpapababa ng presyo ng bilihin dahil sa epekto nito sa mahihirap.

Ayon kay dating Agriculture Sec. Leonardo Montemayor, maaari pang tumaas ang presyo ng bigas sa mga susunod na linggo bago mag buwan ng Oktubre.

BUONG ULAT:

(Panayam ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News)

