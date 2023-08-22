Home > News DA says rice prices unlikely to go down to P20/kilo ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine agriculture officials conceded it is unlikely for domestic rice prices to go down to P20 a kilo, as promised by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his campaign. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DA Department of Agriculture Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rice rice prices /news/08/22/23/jay-sonza-released-from-qc-jail-after-posting-bail/video/sports/08/22/23/player-fit-compatibility-priority-for-gilas-final-12-says-chot/sports/08/22/23/v-league-short-handed-nu-eyes-share-of-lead-against-ust/video/news/08/22/23/senate-probes-killing-of-navotas-teen-over-mistaken-identity/video/news/08/22/23/ph-completes-resupply-mission-to-brp-sierra-madre