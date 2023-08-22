Home  >  News

DA says rice prices unlikely to go down to P20/kilo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:07 PM

Philippine agriculture officials conceded it is unlikely for domestic rice prices to go down to P20 a kilo, as promised by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his campaign. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023
