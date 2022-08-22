Home  >  News

Schools in PH face challenge in implementing COVID-19 protocols

Posted at Aug 22 2022 11:00 PM

The implementation of COVID-19 protocols is still a challenge as physical classes resume in some of the Philippines’ most populated schools. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2022
