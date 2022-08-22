Home  >  News

Teachers, students urged to observe health protocols as onsite classes resume

Posted at Aug 22 2022 10:56 PM

Millions of students returned to classrooms across the Philippines for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte insists the health crisis is no longer an excuse to keep children from schools. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2022
 
