Teachers, students urged to observe health protocols as onsite classes resume
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 22 2022 10:56 PM

Millions of students returned to classrooms across the Philippines for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte insists the health crisis is no longer an excuse to keep children from schools. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2022