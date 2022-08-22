'Kulang sa planning': Local DSWD official explains distribution chaos

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – An official of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office in Isabela said their department was ill-prepared for the distribution of educational assistance that took place over the weekend.

Parents and students on Saturday lined up at offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) nationwide to get financial assistance ahead of the opening of classes this August 22.

Several DSWD offices could not cope with the number of people that gathered in their premises all hoping to avail of the student aid.

Isabela Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Lucila Ambatali said they were only expecting 2,000 people to turn up for the educational assistance, but 5,000 people came to their office.

She said they originally planned to distribute aid by district, but changed tack later on.

“Kasi po talaga po Sir kulang po sa planning,” she told TeleRadyo.

Ambatali said she welcomes DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo’s announcement that local government units will help with educational aid distribution starting next week.

“Kasi sa municipality, kilala na namin yung mga tao doon,” she said.

“Sa mga kababayan po namin, dapat, ang latest po kasi is pumunta na lang kayo sa municipality. Tas may representative na lang ang DSWD para maconfirm sa kanilang assessment,” she added.

DSWD TO COORDINATE WITH DILG FOR PAYOUT

To ensure a smoother payout flow, Tulfo said that he and Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. would be signing a memorandum of agreement Monday afternoon.

Tulfo told TeleRadyo that under the agreement, local governments will be tasked with identifying beneficiaries, providing security, and screening potential payees.

"This time, gagawin natin, kung saang lungsod ka o [kung saan ang] pinakamalapit na lungsod o bayan, doon ka pumunta, at doon ka pumila," he said.

He said he is confident their head office in Quezon City will be decongested, as some payees went there even if they live outside Metro Manila.

DSWD's regional personnel will also be tapped to assist in the payout, Tulfo added.

