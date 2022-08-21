Grupo ng guro nag-rally sa unang araw ng balik-eskwela

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Madilim pa lang ay nagpicket na ang isang grupo mg mga guro sa harap ng Mendiola Peace Arc para sa isang kilos protesta ngayong unang araw ng balik-eskwela.

Isinagawa ito ng mga guro bago sila pumasok ng kani kanilang mga paaralan sa Metro Manila.

Ayon sa grupo ng ACT Teachers Philippines, hindi pa handa ang bansa sa face to face classes at nais nilang siguraduhin muna ng gobyerno ang ligtas na pagbabalik eskwela ng mga mag-aaral at guro.

Bitbit pa ng mga guro ang mga kagamitan na kakailanganin nila sa paaralan na para sa kanila ay pagkukulang ng Deped ngayong pasukan tulad ng cleaning aids, hygiene kits, mga printers at maayos na upuan para sa mga mag-aaral.

Sandali lang ang naging kilos protesta dahil kailangan din nila pumasok para sa kanilang mga ng klase ngayong unang araw ng pasukan.