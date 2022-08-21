'Florita' to dump rains over northern Luzon on first day of classes
Posted at Aug 22 2022 07:59 AM
MANILA -- Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 is raised over parts of northern Luzon as tropical depression Florita is expected to dump rains on the first day of classes for School Year 2022-2023.
In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Florita was last spotted 310 km east of Casiguran, Aurora. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.
It is moving west southwestward at 20 kph.
Signal no. 1 is hoisted over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao).
PAGASA said Signal No. 2 may be raised over some localities in the eastern section of Northern Luzon on Monday. Florita is also expected to reach tropical storm category that day.
Florita may make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela on Tuesday afternoon, according to the state weather bureau.
Afterwards, it will pass over the Babuyan Channel and may come close or make landfall in the Babuyan Islands Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning before moving on to the West Philippine Sea.
