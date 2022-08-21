17,000 students pumasok sa Parañaque National High School

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mahigit 17,000 na estudyante ang pumasok sa Parañaque National High School, ang most populated na highschool sa Metro Manila at maging sa Asya ayon sa Department of Education

Dahil sa pandemic, hinati muna ang bilang ng estudyante kada classroom.

Ang Set A magfe-face to face classes Lunes hanggang Miyerkoles at online classes naman tuwing Huwebes at Biyernes. Ang Set B may online classes ng Lunes hanggang Miyerkoles at face to face naman tuwing Huwebes at Biyernes. Ito ay para masigurong magkakaroon ng social distancing sa loob ng mga silid aralan.

Para maging ligtas din ang mga mag-aaral, sa gate pa lang may mga paalala na tungkol sa pagsusuot ng face mask at pagpapanatili ng social distancing.

At siyempre bago pumasok, required sila na dumaan sa thermal scanner para sa temperature check.

Meron ding mga nakatalagang police assistance desk sa loob ng paaralan.

Alas singko ng madaling araw nang magsidatingan ang mga estudyante dito sa paaralan at sinalubong sila ng drum and lyre bilang pa-welcome.

Naging maayos naman ang pagpasok ng mga estudyante sa gate dahil may mga guro na nagbabantay at nag-aayos ng pila.

Hindi rin naman nagcause ito ng traffic, maliban na lang sa mga sasakyan na dumadaan sa tapat ng eskwelahan dahil kasabay nila yung mga papasok na estudyante.