TV Patrol

SWS: Halos 4 sa 10 Pinoy naniniwalang sasama ang pamumuhay sa susunod na 12 buwan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2020 08:15 PM

Naniniwala ang 36 porsiyento ng mga Pinoy na mas sasama ang uri ng kanilang pamumuhay sa susunod na 12 buwan. Sabi ng isang sociologist, nakakabahala ang ganitong pananaw at may dapat gawin ang pamahalaan para bumuti ang sitwasyon ng mga mamamayan. Nagpa-Patrol, April Rafales. TV Patrol, Sabado, 21 Agosto 2020 

