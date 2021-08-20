Home  >  News

Some COVID-19 curbs remain as Metro Manila, other areas shift to MECQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2021 03:15 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Restrictions on businesses and mass gatherings are retained despite the shift to a lower quarantine status in Metro Manila, Laguna and Bataan. The details from Bianca Dava. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 20, 2021
 
Read More:  MECQ   Metro Manila   Laguna   Bataan   COVID-19   quarantine status  