Former DBM official defends controversial fund transfer to DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2021 03:22 AM

A former official of the Philippine budget department attempts to clear up a controversy over the purchase of allegedly overpriced items for the health department. RG Cruz reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 20, 2021
