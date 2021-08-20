Home  >  News

Metro Manila shifts to MECQ as daily COVID-19 cases hit new record-high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2021 03:10 AM

A new record high for daily COVID cases in the Philippines. Even then, the government lowers the quarantine status of Metro Manila and other provinces. Raphael Bosano has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 20, 2021
