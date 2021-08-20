Home  >  News

Business groups, LGUs hope to secure own vaccine supplies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2021 03:17 AM

Business groups and local officials in the Philippines are still hoping to secure their own COVID vaccine supplies. But the government's vaccine chief claims there are enough doses for all Filipinos despite delays in procurement deals. Vivienne Gulla reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 20, 2021
